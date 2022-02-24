FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Russell Eugene Lee, 58, will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Pope officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Pine Haven Cemetery in Scottsboro, AL. Visitation will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Lee died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 13, 1964, in Massachusetts, to Russell Larry Lee and Sherry O’Lane Cannon Lee. He was employed as a Banker and Lender for Community Bank, Bank Independant and Yarco, Inc. during his banking career. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Kawanas Club and Lions Club. Russell was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend, who was loved by all who knew him. He brought joy to everyone through his vibrant personality and telling stories. Russell enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and playing golf but his family time was the most important time spent.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Lee, Falkville, AL; son, Jaxon Lee, Falkville, AL; daughters, Whitney Guin (Shaun), Vestavia Hills, AL, Kelsey Lee, Falkville, AL; brother, Randall Lee, Hartselle, AL; three grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Eugene Yarbrough, Jeremy Yarbrough, John Holland, Bryant Greenwell, Danny Hill and John Underwood.
