DANVILLE — A Private Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Russell Reeder, 81, was held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at McKendree Cemetery with Brother Phillip Hardin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation was scheduled.
Mr. Reeder, who died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his residence, was born May 26, 1940, in Morgan County to Ruby Edgar Reeder and Agusta Dutton Reeder. He worked as a farmer and was the former owner of Valley Stockyard. He was a a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Preceding him in death were his parents and three siblings, Ed Reeder, Mrytle Davis and Edith Garner.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Penn Reeder; daughters, Daphne Roberts (Mitch) and Dana Garrison (Frank); sister, Rachel Self; grandchildren, Meagan Terry (David), Russell Roberts (Madison), Jaclyn Thompson (Josh), Hana Foote (Damian), and Brock Garrison; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Russell Roberts, Brock Garrsion, Ryan Garrison, Damian Foote, David Terry, Wes Archer and Josh Thompson
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dewayne Prater, Billy Don Ryan, Mitch Roberts and Frank Garrison.
