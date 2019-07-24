DANVILLE — Funeral for Russell Wayne Mizell, 83, of Danville will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Lynn Harvel officiating. Burial will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Mizell, who died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital, was born March 25, 1936, to Ester Mizell and Lula Standridge Mizell. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and was a well driller for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and great-grandchild, Olivia Emerson Allred.
Survivors include his wife, Norine Mizell; son, Rusty Mizell; two daughters, Teresa (Tony) Hill, LouAnn Mizell; stepson, Jerome McVay; stepdaughter, Neeka Parker; two sisters, Liddie Mae Redding, Brenda Ivie; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
