MOULTON — Funeral Service for Rusty Johnson, 61, of Moulton, will be Monday, January 4, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church in Decatur , with Rev. Brian McLaughlin and Rev. Ryan Johnson officiating, with burial in the Lawrence Cove Cemetery with, Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the church.
Mr. Johnson was born in Troy, Ohio, to James Lee Johnson and Josephine Estella Peirson Johnson. He passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Lawrence Baptist Medical Center.
Mr. Johnson was a member at Fairview Baptist Church in Decatur, AL. He retired from Champion Paper at 34 Years. He also owned Rustic Garden Landscapes.
Survivors include wife, Vanessa Johnson of Moulton,AL; son, Ryan Johnson (Becki) of Dixon’s Mills, AL; daughter, Rachel Johnson of Kitwe, Zambia; parents, Jim and Jo-e Johnson of Decatur, AL; brother, Rodney Johnson of Decatur, AL; and three grandchildren, Ashlyn, Aubrey, and Aidyn.
Pallbearers will be Tim Livingston, Lloyd Alexander, Bill Newby, Charles Jones, Dewayne Wells, Jeremy Johnson.
In Lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to: Rachel Johnson Mission Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.