DECATUR — Ms. Ruth Baccus, 90, of Decatur passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Diversicare in Winfield, Alabama. Her visitation will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2:00 with the Rev. J.T. Lowery conducting.
Mrs. Baccus was born in Lawrence County, Alabama to Maddie Tyler Burks and Joe Burks. She was a seamstress and owned her own shop. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Letson.
Survivors include her son, Jackie (Charlotte) Letson; daughter, Linda Keel; daughter, Susan (Wes) Lawrence; daughter, Kathy Norris; daughter, Patricia (Owen) Moore; daughter, Denise (Greg) McCaig; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
