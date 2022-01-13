DECATUR — Funeral service for Ruth Balcom, 87, will be Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Hartselle Church of Christ with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Hartselle Church of Christ.
Mrs. Balcom died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born February 7, 1934, in Craighead County, Arkansas, to Harvey Ray Chester and Anna Florence Brown Chester. She was a homemaker for her family and was a loving mother and grandmother. She taught children’s Bible classes and loved and served the Lord with all her heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Balcom; a son, Dan Balcom; and a daughter, Kerrie Martin.
Survivors include son, Tim Balcom; brother, Jim Chester; sisters, Johann Malone and Kathleen Spencer; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Damann Balcom, T.J. Balcom, J.C. Martin, Hogan Martin, Chris Martin, Tim Balcom.
