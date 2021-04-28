TRINITY — Ruth Clay Nolen, 78, of Trinity passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. The graveside service will be Wednesday, April 28 at 1:00 p.m. at Midway Memorial Gardens with Brother Wayne Dotson officiating.
Born on February 1, 1943 to the late Coy Clay and Irene Dotson, Ruth was a member of East Lawrence Church of God.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Ray Nolen; daughter, Dorothy Gillespie (Stanley); grandchildren, Stacey Gillespie (Leslie), Kelly Gillespie, Dustin Nolen, and Jason Nolen (Allison); great-grandchildren, Eryn Gillespie, Bryant Gillespie, Kynlee Gillespie, Destinee Nolen, Zek Nolen, Kerstin Nolen, Jaxon Bear Nolen, and Madelyn Rae Nolen; siblings, Coy Dotson (Ann), Tommy Dotson (Cynthia), Ronald Dotson (Judy), Lois King (Harold), Titus Dotson (Brenda), Jan Nash (Tim), and Chuck Dotson (Samantha).
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; son, Willard Nolen; sisters, Opal Suddieth and Doris Nolen; and brothers, James Dotson, Tim Dotson, and Henry Dotson.
The family extends special thanks to the Decatur Morgan Hospital ICU nurses and doctors.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
