EVA
Funeral Service for Ruth Lynn (Weaver) Falls, 84 of Eva will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Union Church of Christ with Bro. Tom Larkin and Bro. Dale Hubbert officiating, with burial in the Rock Creek Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM, at the Church. Mrs. Falls was born January 19, 1938 in Morgan County, AL to Everett Lyndon Breeding and Edna Emelene Lynn Breeding. She was a Member of Union Church of Christ. Preceded in death by Parents, two husbands, Howard Lafayette Weaver and William Bill Falls; three brothers; a sister; great-granddaughter, Autumn Louise Yancey; and step-son, Randy Falls.
She was retired from Morgan County School system as a bus driver after 18 years. Survivors include her son, Ricky Weaver; two daughters, Rhonda Yancey (Paul) and Lydia Hudson (Roy); nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and
9 great great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons and Nephews.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to Indian Creek Youth Camp 7855 Pleasant Field Road Oakman, AL 35579.
