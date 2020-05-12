SCOTTSBORO — Ruth Forrester Cain, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Pine Haven Memorial Gardens with her sons, Reverend Rob Cain and Reverend Charley Cain officiating. Her grandsons served as pallbearers.
She was born on May 30, 1930 in Morgan County. Ruth was a graduate of Morgan County High School and Athens State University. Throughout her life, she served as an active member of the Scottsboro First Baptist Church, the First United Methodist Church of Hartselle and most recently the Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Her kindness and dedication to others have benefited many organizations, charities and individuals.
She is survived by daughter, Ann Forrester Harrington (Don) of Scottsboro, son, Paul Cain (Deborah) of Athens, son, Charley Cain (Shari) of Hartselle, and son, Rob Cain (Taffy) of Tuscaloosa. Grandchildren: Forrest Harrington (Cissie) of Trussville, Brandon Cain (Noel) of Trussville, Gavin Harrington (Amber) of Scottsboro, Derrick Cain (Rene) of Clay, Hannah Cain of Athens, Taylor Matz (Steven) of Nashville, Madison Johnson (Jared) of Nashville, Logan Cain (Emily) of Nashville, Hudson Cain (Anna) and Madelin Cain of Tuscaloosa. Great-grandchildren: Will, Kate and Hawkins Harrington, Dawson Atkinson, Jordan Bittle, Bradleigh, Emmitt, Landon, Braxton and Harper Cain. Sister, Faye Pierce, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Dorsey Forrester, her husband of 42 years, James Paul Cain; her parents, James Albert and Carrie Elizabeth Hawkins and six siblings.
She was a simple, genuine, caring person that always thought of her family, friends, and neighbors first. She would always take the time to call or write a letter to tell her loved ones how much she cared and how proud she was of them. She had a unique ability to make everyone around her feel loved and feel special. There was never a person in need she did not help. There was never a person in pain she did not comfort. There was never a person down that she did not lift up. With her humor and gentle touch, she was a very special lady.
Her family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Rosewood Manor, Encompass Hospice her special friend, Mary Bennett, and her doctor, Mandi Bell, for making her last years pleasant and comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hartselle Camp Meeting, P.O. Box 163, Hartselle, AL 35640 or Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 315 South Kyle St., Scottsboro, AL 35768.
