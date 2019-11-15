DECATUR — Ruth Joyce Owens, age 79, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Ruth was born August 29, 1940 in Morgan County, Alabama to the late Robert and Ruth Brown. Alabama.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Owens; brother, Jerry Brown; and grandson, Andy Brasfield. Joyce loved her family and loved traveling with her friends.
Joyce is survived by her children, Lynne Knighten and her husband, Greg and Donna Brasfield and her husband, Billy; grandchildren, Kristen Hopper and her husband, Jeremy, Katelyn Garrett and her husband, Mason, Jake Brasfield, Kolter Winton and his wife, Morgan, Ashley Kendrick and her husband, Adam; great-grandchildren, Blakely, Mara, Tucker, Evelyn, Hillman and Bristol.
Visitation for Joyce will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Joyce will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Owens family.
