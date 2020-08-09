Decatur — Ruth Lynne Brooks, 67, died August 5, 2020.
She is predeceased by her spouse.
She is survived by her sons, Jarod Brooks of Texas and Anthony Brooks (Danielle) of Hartselle; three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Zoe and Melinda; and one brother, Larry Fuller.
Private graveside services will be at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.