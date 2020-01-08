BIRMINGHAM — October 16, 1929 - January 6, 2020 — Today, our beloved mother and grandmother went to be with the Lord.
Born October 16, 1929 to immigrant parents, Ruth spent her early life in Buffalo, New York and then moved to Alabama. She married Daniel Mays in 1955 and they had four children. Ruth was devoted to her family and her church throughout her rich life. She sang in the choir for many years and was the President of the St. Paul’s altar sodality. She touched many people during her life and was loved by all.
She is survived by her children, Daniel Jr. (Elizabeth), Richard, Andrew (Therese) and Caroline (Kevin) and her sister, Rita Haas Widman. She also had seven grandchildren, Daniel, Curtis, Tyler, Christian, Evan, Kiera and Dana. We would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Kirkwood by the River who attended to “Oma.”
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on January 8th at the Cathedral of St. Paul. A rosary will be said beginning at 7:30 PM during the visitation. The rite of Christian burial will be at 10 AM January 9th, also at the Cathedral of St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cathedral of St. Paul or Kirkwood by the River. Johns-Ridout’s Funeral Parlors, Birmingham.
