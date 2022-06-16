MOULTON — Funeral for Ruth McLemore, 85, of Moulton will be today, June 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Agee officiating. Burial will be in Morris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. McLemore, who died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at NHC in Moulton, was born April 9, 1937, to William and Madgie Bates. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Raymon Terrill McLemore; husband, Raymon Alton McLemore; four sisters; four brothers,
Survivors include her son, Randy McLemore (Linda); daughter, Jalena Chaney (Gary); grandchildren, Jacob Chaney (Laura), Stephanie Patterson (Adam); great-grandchildren, Addison Chaney, Jodie Chaney, Sawyer Chaney, Virginia Patterson.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
