HARTSELLE — Ruth Russell Murphy was born in Cotaco, Alabama, on November 26, 1936, to Novel Augusta Russell Wright and Hammond Christopher Russell. She died Saturday, December 21, 2019.
She married the love of her life, William Lonnie Murphy, and remained devoted to him for 66 years. Through their lives they traveled with his service in the Air Force to Texas, Indiana, England, and Florida. They happily returned to Alabama after retirement where she relished reuniting with her siblings with whom she enjoyed a very close relationship. After returning to Alabama, she and W.L. bought a country grocery store, Murphy Grocery, which they ran together for 22 years. She loved her customers and was known especially for making “piled high” sandwiches. Her customers quickly became her lifelong friends.
After selling their grocery store, Ruth became devoted to helping the elderly and those who needed meals, help with doctor’s appointments, help in their homes. Above it all, she was devoted to her six grandchildren. She loved preparing meals for them, allowing them to spend the night, attending their school and sporting events, and “sneaking” them money occasionally during their college years. Most would agree that no one came to her home hungry without leaving with at least an ice cream sandwich. She was especially service minded in that way.
Ruth was a member of Valhermosa Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband, William Lonnie Murphy; three children, Pamela Kennedy (Joe), Dena Stephenson (George), and Michael Murphy (Julie); she is also survived by six grandchildren, Evin Schneider (Ryan), Meeda Bosse (Jonathan), Murphy Kennedy, William Stephenson, Johnston Murphy, and Russell Murphy; Ruth is also survived by her siblings, Mary Yeager, Hilda Borie, James Russell, Gladys Oakes, and Naomi Gindhart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Buddy Russell and Crucy Russell.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley and Alabama Home Care Specialists for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley or Meals on Wheels.
Visitation will be Monday, December 23, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Valhermosa Christian Church with Graveside Services to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Vahermosa Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Ron Wilson officiating with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Pall Bearers will be her grandsons, Will Stephenson, Johnston and Russell Murphy, her grandsons’ in-law, Jonathan Bosse, Ryan Schneider, and Kane Moore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.