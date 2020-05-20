HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Ruth Teague, 92, will be Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hartselle City Cemetery with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Teague died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 6, 1927, in Cullman County to Floyd V. Bibb and Clara Lewis Bibb.Ruth (Mudge) was raised on Old Corn Road in Cullman County. She grew up on a farm with her parents and siblings where she was taught the meaning of a day’s work. She attended West Point School and married Gene Teague in 1947. They lived in Hartselle most of their lives and raised two children, Greg and Gale. She worked at Acorn Products several years and later did some house cleaning. She was a great cook and her family always insisted that she make the dressing for all the holiday meals. She was a wonderful gardener who maintained an immaculate yard and flowers. She was a devout member of the Hartselle Church of Christ.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Gene Teague; one brother, Floyd Bibb, Jr.; two sisters, Marie Miller and Hannah Brinn and her parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Gale Gann (Jimmy); one son, Gregory Teague (Cindy); two grandchildren, Cory Teague and Valerie Singleton and four great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Summerford Nursing Home and Hospice of North Alabama for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hartselle Church of Christ Building Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.