MOULTON — Graveside service for Ruth Treadway, 59 of Moulton, will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Compton officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. at the funeral home.
Ms. Treadway died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born January 27, 1962 to Eugene A. Treadway and Marie Peppers Treadway. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her son, Heath (Brooke) Treadway; brothers, Randy Treadway, Jack Treadway, Johnny Treadway, Ronnie Treadway; sisters, Kay Newman, Dot Phillips; and grandchildren, Alex Treadway, Andrew Treadway.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.