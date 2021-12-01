DECATUR
Ruthie Moore Pirtle, age 72, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Ruthie was born June 17, 1949 to William “Bud” Moore and Marvalene Moore.
A visitation for Ruthie will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. A celebration of life will be Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Chris Martin and Chaplin John Brown officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
Preceded in death by her parents, William “Bud” Moore and Marvalene Mitchell Moore; and one sister, Shelia Pollock. Ruthie retired from NASA after 41 Years as a Budget Analyst. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher. Joe was the love of her life for more than 23 years.
Ruthie is survived by her husband, Joe Pirtle; daughter Leean (Bruce) Adams; step daughter Shontina (Allen) Brown; step son Joe (Eva) Pirtle; brother, Bobby Moore; sister, Ann Smith; 4 grandchildren, Jordan, Lexi, Houston and Lydia; and a niece, Adrian Robinson.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude.
Special thanks to Southern Care Hospice. Also, to the three angels Haley Yarbrough, Dorinda Porter and Pamela Mills that took care of Ruthie.
Pallbearers will be Steve Schrimsher, Allen Brown, Bill O’Brien, Robert Lowery, Donald Pace and Bruce White.
Honorary Pallbearer Gerald Payne.
