DECATUR — Funeral for Ryan Jones, 45, of Decatur will be Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 P.M. with David Barker and Denny Bowling officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Jones, who died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at his residence, was born April 4, 1975, to Roger Jones and Bonita McWhorter Jones. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Almon and Delores McWhorter, Winford and Mearl Jones.
Survivors include his wife, Beckey Jones; daughters, Kylie (Scott) Garrett, Ahlyssa Jones; parents, Roger and Bonita McWhorter Jones; brother, Rod Jones; mother and father-in-law, G.G. and Lenda Dodd.
Pallbearers will be Rockie Compton, Bud Wrenn, Rod Jones, Dustin Curtis, Adam Lee, Jody Jones.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.