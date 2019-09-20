TRINITY — Funeral for Ryan Nelson, 27, of Trinity will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Gerry Bossard officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
Mr. Nelson, who died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital, was born March 27, 1992, to Robert Nelson and Jean Wohlrabe Nelson. He was employed by O’Reilly Auto Parts and was a volunteer firefighter with Caddo-Midway Fire Department.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Anna Wohlrabe.
Survivors include his parents, Robert Nelson and Jean Wohlrabe Nelson; sister, Sara Ann Nelson; fianceé, Emily Waldrop; and grandparents, Earl Nelson and Marge Nelson.
Family request no flowers and donations may be made to St. Jude or Caddo-Midway Fire Department.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.