TOWN CREEK — Sadie McLemore Williams, 84, died October 27, 2022. Graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Midway Memorial Natural Gardens with Parkway Funeral Home directing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Williams. Guestbook available at www.parkwayfunerals.com.
