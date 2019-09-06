DECATUR
Graveside service for Sam E. Pruett Jr., 87, of Decatur, who passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Devin Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Roselawn Funeral Home.
He was a retired dentist of 43 years in the Decatur area.
Mr. Pruett was preceded in death by his parents, Sam E. Pruett Sr. and Bill Pruett.
He is survived by his son, Sam E. Pruett III; brother, Jim Pruett (Jimmie) and special friends, Don and Susan Beach.
Pallbearers will be Sam Ward, David Ward, Jim Gillespie, Chris Basden, Charles Coffey, Clay Coffey.
