ATHENS — Sam F. Binkley Jr., 100, of Athens, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his son’s residence. Mr. Binkley was born September 28, 1919 in North Carolina to Sam F. Binkley Sr. and Martha Burton Binkley.
Funeral services for Mr. Binkley will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Bill Hall and Tim Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Binkley preached The Gospel for over 70 years which was his lifelong passion and work. He loved the Lord and served his people faithfully.
He is survived by his children, Sam F. Binkley III (Marijo), Barbara Davis (Dwyane), Jeannie Thornton, Sarah Burrell (Carroll), and Dan Binkley (Debbi); 13 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and nephews.
