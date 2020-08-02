DECATUR — Sametta Garrett, was born March, 6, 1936, in Decatur, Alabama to Will White Sr. and Mary Tommiwe Bailey- White. She departed this life on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Decatur Health and Rehab Center.
Sametta attended Public school in Decatur.
She accepted Jesus Christ, as her Lord anda Savior, and joined Union Grove Primitive Baptist Church.
Sametta was married at an early age to the late Nathaniel Carter, Jr. To this union two sons were born.
Sametta lived in Nashville for a number of years. After returning to Decatur, she joined St. Stephens Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceeded in death by a daughter, Gelethia Dobbins; a brother, Clarence White; and two sisters, Rebecca and Billy Pearl White.
She is survived by her two sons, Forest(Marilyn) Carter,Sr., of Athens, Al, and Marcus Carter, of Decatur, Al; ten grandchildren, Stephanie, Forest Jr., Dante, Gretchen, Christy, Iesha, Devina, William Dobbins Jr., Jugnida, and Glenn; 13 great-grandchildern; seven brothers, Will(Minnie) White Jr., Thomas (Willirene) White, Carnell(Sandy) White, Ivory Joe White, John White, Danny(Carolyn)White, and Tony(brenda) White; and four sisters, Viola Jackson, Estell Cohn, Alberta White, and Phyllis( Danny) Scott.
A gravside service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Sterrs Cementery. Sharpley Funeral Home will be in charge of the service. An online guestbook can be signed at sharpleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.