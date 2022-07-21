HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Samie Wiley, 88, will be Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Brother Greg Barbee and Brother Jon Laidley officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Mr. Wiley died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born November 10, 1933, in Morgan County, to Alonzo Gurney Wiley and Lucille Smith Wiley. Samie was a Deacon and member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for over 50 years. He served as Hartselle’s Mayor from 1992-1996 and served on the City Council from 2000-2004. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was also the owner/operator and butcher for Hartselle Frozen Foods which he operated with his brother, Billy.
Samie coached Little League Baseball for 15 years in Hartselle. He was a member of the Nunn-Oden Masonic Lodge and was the recipient of his 50-year pin on April 16, 2019. He loved his family, his church and his community dearly and will be missed.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Gladys Wiley; his parents; and siblings, Bill, Helen, Bobby, Frank, Peggy and Bruce.
Survivors include son, Alan Wiley (Benita); daughter, Sheila Halbrooks; brother, Jimmy Wiley (Linda); sisters, Carolyn Dutton, Nancy Hollis (Ronnie) and Susan Wiley Smith; grandchild, Seth Wiley (Raegan); great-grandchild, Lennon Wiley.
Pallbearers will be Nick Howard, Dustin Shaneyfelt, Alex Taylor, Larry Dutton, Jason Hollis and Danny Gilbert.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Roy Roberson, Ken Hightower, Joe Garrison, Conrad Morton, Larry McGhee and Paul Wiley.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
