DECATUR
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Samuel Buckner Jr., 63 of Decatur, AL will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church with the Reverend Robert Pearl, pastor officiating. Inhumation will follow in New Life Community Cemetery. Public viewing was Wednesday from 12-6 and is Friday from 10-3 at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Staff Sergeant Buckner won his battle with cancer and died peacefully in the early morning hours on November 21, 2019. A veteran of the United States Army, he received numerous medals, badges, and ribbons. He served 20 years in the military and was ranked 1st Staff Sergeant Marshall.
Staff Sergeant Samuel aka “Sammie, Sammie Joe, Junie” Buckner, Jr. was born on August 27,1956 in Huntington, WV to Samuel Buckner, Sr. and Minnie Jackson Canady. After graduating from Huntington High School in 1975, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he retired in Huntsville, AL at Redstone Arsenal in 1995.
He confessed his hope in Christ at an early age and joined Calvary Baptist Church located and later joined Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, worked in the media department and sung with the male chorus, where he was faithful until his health failed. While a member of the male chorus, some of the songs he sung were: ‘Good-bye World’, ‘Call Jesus’, ‘Everything I do I Keep Leaning On The Lord’, ‘I’ve Got It’ and ‘All Over Me, He’s Keeping Me Alive.’
He worked for Benchmark, International Paper and Hyosung. His passions and hobbies were watching TV, programming fire sticks, making CDs of the Sunday morning services from his home church Pleasant Grove and photography. He was the ‘go to man’ when it came to computer repair/fire sticks. He had a love for music and taught himself how to play the bass guitar and keyboard. His height always brought attention to him and he was one of the most gentle giants that ever lived.
Sergeant Buckner was blessed from his birth until the age of two years old to live with Joseph William and Stella Aberson, his adopted parents, who idolized him as the ‘dot’ over the letter ‘I.’ As he grew older, his adopted parents traveled to various places around the world with little Sam in tow. He has lived a life that some people only dream about.
Sammie was fortunate to have two mothers. His biological mother once told him, “she let him go because God chose him as a child.”
He is preceded in death by his biological dad, Samuel Buckner Sr.; his adopted parents, Joseph William and Stella Aberson; his brother, Edward Buckner; his sisters, Sandra Buckner, Hortense Smith and Peggy Castleman.
Staff Sergeant Buckner, Jr. was a brave soldier, as well as a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Vera Ann Buckner, Decatur, AL; four children, Courtney Samuel Buckner, Minnesota, Samantha Cherie Buckner, Little Rock, AR, Michandria Mason, Huntsville, AL, and Daylon Mason, Decatur, AL. His biological mother, Minnie Jackson Canady, Huntington, WV. His in-laws, Woodie and Patty Mosley, Courtland, AL. His brother, Ronnie Buckner, Huntington, WV. Three sisters, Delores Canady, Billy Jean Fears, both of Huntington, WV, and Stella (Harold) Fletcher, Huntsville, AL. Two brothers-in-law, Matthew Draper, Courtland, AL, Timothy Stover, Decatur, AL. Two sisters-in-law, Quennis (Michael) Stevenson, Decatur, AL., Janice (Julius) Green, Atlanta, GA. Nine grandkids, Kaitlyn, Cameron, Mya, Marissa, Alaina, Darius, Richelle, K’Lynn, Kadence. A host of uncles and aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.
