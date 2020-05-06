DECATUR — Samuel Colt Blasingame, 3, died May 4, 2020. Graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Parkway Funeral Home assisting the family.
