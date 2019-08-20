FALKVILLE — Funeral for Samuel Dale Mason, 71, of Falkville will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at No Fences Cowboy Church with Brother Josh Sparkman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. His body will lie in state for two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Falkville City Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Dale Mason went to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born November 29, 1947 in Morgan County to Albert Monroe Mason and Imogean Attkinsson Mason, who preceded him in death.
Dale loved his Lord and was a witness to all he met. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Before he lost his eyesight, he loved working on his old trucks. He was employed by Tyson Foods in the maintenance department prior to his retirement.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra McCaig Mason; two sons, Jon Mason (Tracy), Falkville and Jeff Mason (Tiffany), Eva; three brothers, Millard Mason (Peggy), Vinemont, Ronnie Mason, Hartselle and Steve Mason, Hartselle; one sister, Joyce Johnson (Dean), Hartselle; one grandchild, Jordyn Mason.
He will be missed by his buddies, Gauge and Buster.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Mason, Millard Mason, Dean Johnson, Dan Higginbotham, Charles Overton and Terry Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to the No Fences Cowboy Church @ 3544 West Lacon Road, Falkville, AL 35622.
