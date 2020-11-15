DECATUR — Samuel E. Cooper, 83, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, John Carl Cooper; his mother, Berchie Mae Cooper (Nee Compton); brother, Douglas Cooper; brother-in-law, John Crisp; and his grandson, Samuel E. Cooper III.
He is survived by his caring wife, Patsy Morrow Cooper; three devoted children, Holly Gayle Cooper of Palm Harbor, FL, Samuel E. Cooper II of Saint Petersburg, FL, and Pamela Cooper Achilles (Stefan) of Tampa, FL; two loving siblings, John Carl Cooper Jr. (Hilda) of Ft. Worth, TX, and Gayle Cooper Crisp of Lawrenceville, GA. Sam also has two adoring granchildren, Kylee and Luca.
Samuel was a devout Christian who was born and raise in Austinville and went to Austinville Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and spent many successful years as a commercial construction superintendent. His passion in life was watching Alabama Crimson Tide play football, farming, listening to gospel music, watching westerns and collecting trucks.
Sam spent most of his life in and around the Decatur area. He was highly respected and deeply loved by all who knew him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.