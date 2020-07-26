MOULTON — Funeral service for Samuel Edward Lewis, Sr., 76, will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Lewis died on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born Sunday, October 3, 1943, in Morgan County to George and Vera Lewis. He was employed by Dunlop Tire and Rubber Company, building tires, prior to his retirement. Preceding him in death were his wife, Shirley Faye Lewis; his parents; a son, Steven Michael Lewis and a granddaughter, Jessica Sharrie Lewis.
Survivors include one son, Samuel Lewis, Jr. (Johnnie); one daughter, Sharri Burnside (Paul); seven grandchildren, Samantha Reid, Candice Lewis, Zachary Lewis, Brittany Lewis, Joshua Burnside, Jacob Burnside, Mallory Perry; and 13 great-grandchildren.
