MOUNT HOPE — Mr. Sam Spruell, 63, of Mt. Hope, Alabama, passed away on January 7, 2021 at St. Vincent in Birmingham, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Spruell; a son, Jonathon Spruell (Kristi); daughter, Elizabeth Rhodes (Ricky); mother, Sue Spruell; sister, Judy Spruell; brother, Wayne Spruell (Sherry); and five grandchildren, Shelby, Madi, Max, Mia, and Cam.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hershel Spruell.
There will be a private, family-only service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Caring Place in Mount Hope, AL. Paypal: paypal.me/caringplace Venmo: Caring-Place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.