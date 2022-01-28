DECATUR — Samuel Thomas Slemp “Sam”, 14, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Visitation will be at The Church at Stone River, 3014 Danville Rd SW, Decatur, AL 35603 on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 11 am until noon, with a celebration of life service immediately following.
Sam is survived by his parents, Jim and Margie Slemp of Decatur, AL; his brother, Joshua Slemp of Decatur, AL; and his paternal grandmother, Rita Slemp of Decatur, AL.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lowell Thomas Slemp of Wise, VA; and maternal grandparents, Stanley and Sara Szczepanski of Decatur, AL.
Sam attended Somerville Road Elementary School, Decatur Middle School, and The Arc of Morgan County. His family would like to thank everyone who provided excellent care for Sam throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to STXBP1 Disorders (https://give.stxbp1disorders.org/campaign/sams-memorial-fund/c387903 ), The Arc of Morgan County (https://arcofmorgancounty.org/donations/ ), or The Church at Stone River ( http://churchatstoneriver.com/giving/ ).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.