DECATUR — Samuel Thomas Stone, age 80, died on October 23, 2021, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Sammy was born November 12, 1940, to William G. “Bill” and Alberta Stone in Decatur, Alabama.
He graduated from Decatur High School as a Merit Scholar Finalist and from Tulane University where he studied architecture and business. After college, he returned to Decatur to join his family for a career at Stone Lumber Company, which was founded by his grandfather in 1931 on the banks of the Tennessee River.
Sammy’s true lifelong passions were his home and gardens, where he created a truly magical and welcoming place for friends and family to gather every weekend over many decades for lively conversation, music, and libations. Anyone who knew Sammy loved him and enjoyed being in his contented company.
He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother, William G. Stone, Jr. (Suzanne) and his sister, Mary Anne Nyquist (Steven); nephews, Will Stone, Jack Stone (Tara), Jonathan Nyquist (Rich), and nieces, Mary Carol McDaniel (Frank) and Kate Nyquist. He is also survived by five great-nephews and nieces, many cousins, and a host of devoted friends.
Sammy will be greatly missed and his life will be celebrated on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 616 Jackson Street SE, Decatur. Due to covid there will be no visitation. He would love for everyone so inclined to plant a tree or a garden or do something kind for someone. Any memorials would be welcomed to Central United Methodist Church, Delano Park Conservancy, 508 8th Ave. SE, Decatur, Hospice, 240 Johnston St. SE, Decatur, or your favorite charity.
