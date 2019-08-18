PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — Sandi Conatser, 61, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
She is survived by longtime companion, Tim Saltsman; two sisters, Brenda Lile (John) and Sara Hughes; three nieces, Lauren Larkin, Chelsi Turner and Mary Grace Hughes; three nephews, Trevor Conatser, Spencer Conatser and Sawyer Conatser.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the home of John and Brenda Lile in Decatur, Alabama. If you would like to honor Sandi, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
