ELKMONT
Sandra Ellen Dunn Locke of Elkmont, Alabama, passed away at Cape Canaveral Hospital on October 31, 2021. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Anthony Locke and their daughter, Ashley Norman; her son, Andrew Tyberghein, his wife, Wynter, and their children, Tara and Taylor White; her sister, Rebecca Davis; and a large extended family that she cherished.
Sandra was born on January 6, 1956, in Clayton, Alabama to the late Eschol D. Dunn and the late Elma Dawson Dunn. She was preceded in death by her brother, Guy S. Dunn.
A graduate of Eufaula High School, Sandra earned a degree in chemistry from Troy University. She had a long career as a chemist in the space industry and retired from United Launch Alliance in Decatur, Alabama. After her retirement, she and her husband became Matco Tools distributors. Sandra was known for her quick wit, her desire to bring joy to others, and her compassionate heart. She loved sitting on the beach, watching a rocket launch, and cheering for the Crimson Tide and for her Atlanta Braves.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Salem Springs Baptist Church in Elkmont, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to your favorite charity.
