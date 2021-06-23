DECATUR — Sandra Eyvonne Woods was born April 23, 1962 to the late Gerald and Ellease Hayes. She passed away peacefully on June 16, 2021. She was welcomed into heaven, not only by her parents, but also by her son, Jeromey, and her sister, Kathy.
She leaves her legacy to her son, Ronnie (Glory) Canups; daughter, Elleasia Robertson; grandsons, Armahdeo, Jude, Brian, Jeremiah; and her granddaughters, Kahlan and Maliyah.
She is also survived by four sisters (Dianne, Judy, Carolyn, and Lisa); three brothers (John, Randy, and Jerry); many nieces and nephews, an exceptional neighbor, and her beloved cat.
Her biggest passions in life included Jesus, animals, and Alabama football.She was a stubborn, hardheaded, passionate, strong willed, hardworking, and generous woman who loved to laugh out loud. She will be remembered as being full of faith and joy even through life’s toughest trials. She will be truly missed by everyone who had the chance to know her.
A memorial service will be held at Decatur Country Club on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to support research to combat women’s cancers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.