DECATUR — Sandra Fay Shankle, 73, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be from 12:30 till 2 p.m. on Tuesday, at Decatur Christian Fellowship. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Sandra was the mother of one son and two daughters.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- The Latest: Saudi mosques reopen for 1st time in 2 months
- National Guard called in to quell violence in Los Angeles
- Liberal Warsaw mayor injects suspense into presidential vote
- Mosques reopen in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem amid virus woes
- Massive protests raise fears of new virus outbreaks
- Protests over police killings rage in dozens of US cities
- Asia Today: India reports 8,000 new cases; South Korea 27
- 'We Grieve': Community project unites neighbors in healing
Most Read
Articles
- Vote for Player of the Year
- Police: Triple murder suspect hid in cave, returned to scene of crime
- Planned 20-lot subdivision of starter homes would fill Decatur need
- Danville triple homicide: Petition in divorce proceedings filed 3 days before shootings
- New principals hired for Austin High, Austin Middle and Austin Junior High
- Police identify suspect, 3 deceased victims in Danville 'domestic' shootings
- Graduating Austin High senior had COVID-19 at commencement
- Bachuss joins race for Decatur District 3 school board seat
- Graduating Austin High senior tests positive for COVID-19
- Paula Armstrong leaving Decatur Heritage after 10 years
Images
Videos
Commented
- Council members, citing DCS settlement, want action against 3M over Aquadome (6)
- Editorial: Stability needed to attract job candidates (2)
- Decatur council tells mayor to renegotiate with DYS director finalist (2)
- Bachuss joins race for Decatur District 3 school board seat (2)
- Editorial: Embracing the ‘new norms’ (2)
- New principals hired for Austin High, Austin Middle and Austin Junior High (2)
- Ann McFeatters: Under cover of coronavirus, corruption runs amok in Washington (2)
- Decatur council members debate use of electronic meetings (2)
- Trash along the Bill Sims trail (2)
- Official: Point Mallard water park won't open this summer (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.