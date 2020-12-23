KINGWOOD, TEXAS — Our beloved Sandra Gail McCown, of Kingwood, TX, formerly, Decatur, AL, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She was born on February 27, 1942 in Morgan County, AL to T.A. Milam and Katie Jewel Milam.
Sandra, affectionately called Maws by young and old, was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a woman of strong faith and family values that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Maws absolutely adored her grandchildren and they adored her. She enjoyed big family gatherings, attending her children and grandchildren’s events, and family vacations.
Sandra was loved by all that knew her, and she never met a stranger. She had a large circle of friends and enjoyed group travel and social gatherings. Before his passing, Sandra and Butch loved traveling the nation in an RV visiting national parks and SEC football games.
Sandra is survived by her daughters, Paige McCown of Kingwood, TX and Jennifer McCown Galle of Richmond, TX; her grandchildren, Austin McCown of Crested Butte, CO; Blake McCown of Clear Lake, TX; Carly Franks of Austin, TX; and Natalie Franks of Richmond, TX.
She was also survived by a large extended family including her brother, Robert Milam of Gulf Shores, AL; her sisters, Patricia Brackett of Decatur, AL; Brenda Milam of Sugar Land, TX; and Susan (Dan) David of Athens, AL. In addition to many beloved nieces, nephews, and members of the McCown family.
Sandra is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years T.B. “Butch” McCown, her son Bruce Lamar McCown, and her parents.
No funeral services are planned at this time, but the family will arrange a small memorial in Houston and a graveside service in Ardmore, AL, for her to be buried beside her husband early next year.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to American Nurses Foundation - Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses or the Red Cross.
