HARTSELLE — Sandra Haas Partlow,76, of Hartselle, AL passed peacefully at her home with family by her side on Monday, March 28, 2022. Mrs. Partlow was born November 7, 1945 in Huntingburg, IN to Leroy and Joan Haas. She married Donald Partlow of Falkville, AL in Huntingburg, IN.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, their children, Staci Ogle (Chad), Benji Partlow (Donna), and Anthony Partlow (Daphne); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Jaqueline Renner and Debra Haas. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Nicholas Haas; grandson, Justin Barnes; and nephew, Jonathon Haas.
Mrs. Partlow will be dearly missed by family, friends, and her rescue dog Punk.
Family was assisted by Reynolds Funeral Home. At her request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
