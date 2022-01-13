HATTON — Sandra D. Blankenship Harris, 74, of Hatton passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her home. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. today, January 13, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Calvin Jones officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery.
Born on October 28, 1947 to the late Ralph and Inez Allen Blankenship, Sandra was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed going to church and working in her flowers.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Lynn “Randy” Harris; children, Alision McMillan (Josh), Sonya Dutton (Greg), Deanna Whitehead (Travis), and Michael Free; grandchildren, Maddy McMillan, Mason McMillan, Kole McMillan, Chelsea Free, Caitlin Free, Preston Whitehead, and Kenzie Whitehead; great-granddaughter, Mylah Free; sisters, Louise Parker and Ann Keeton; brothers, Danny Blankenship, Ronnie Blankenship, and Tim Blankenship; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Mason McMillan, Kole McMillan, Dylan Nix, Preston Whitehead, David Briley, and Travis Whitehead.
www.bradfordlawrencefh.com
