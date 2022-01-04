DECATUR — Sandra Huey Adams, 85 of Decatur, passed away on December 31, 2021. Her visitation will be on Friday, January 7th at Decatur First United Methodist Church from 1-2 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Alex Beaube officiating.
Sandra is survived by her husband Charles W. Adams; her daughter Susan Adams Travers and son-in-law Michael Travers; grandson, Peyton Travers and Chole.
She is preceded in death her father Sam L. Huey; her mother Kathleen Huey; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Sandra was born in Bessemer, AL. She graduated from Bessemer High School, and attended Huntington College. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. She was loved by her family, she will be missed.
Memorial gifts may be made to Decatur First United Methodist Church in memory of Mrs. Sandra Huey Adams.
