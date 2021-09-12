DECATUR — Celebration of Life Service for Sandra Kathleen Hutcheson James, will be Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Church. She passed away September 2, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born on May 19, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois to James Wallace Hutcheson and Thelma Newell Hutcheson, and grew up in Phil Campbell, AL. She was a graduate of Austin High School. Before her retirement she was a custodian at Frances Nungester Elementary School, in Decatur, where she was loved by staff, teachers, and the many, many students she befriended over the years.
After retirement Sandra enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as beadmaking and crocheting, making many gifts for family and friends. She always kept a positive attitude and was determined to not let her health issues get her down.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee James, Sr., and her father, James Wallace Hutcheson. Survivors include her son, Roger Lee James, Jr. (Amy), Decatur; daughter Amanda Lyn James Argo (Jason), Trinity; mother, Thelma Naomi Newell Hutcheson, Decatur; grandchildren Madelyn Faith Argo and Mykelti Grace Argo, Trinity; Honorary Grandchildren Eloriana Leigh Sons, Hoogezand, Netherlands; Liam Andrew Taylor, Huntsville; Sister, Rita Hutcheson-Cobbs, Decatur; Honorary Sister, Renee Adams (Mike), Decatur; and her lifelong best friend, Darlene Parker (Gary).
