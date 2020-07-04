HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Sandra Jean Calvert, 67, will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11a.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11a.m., at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs.Calvert died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 13, 1953, in Lawrence County to Clifford Nathaniel Dutton and Jeaner Oleta Harville Dutton, who preceded her in death.
She was a Chemical Operator / Chemtec for 3 M Company, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed travelling on trips with her husband, Allen and loved riding their motorcyle. She was a giving person that loved helping others more than herself. She loved her grandchildren greatly.
Survivors include her husband, Allen Calvert; two sons, Jason Drinkard (Shanna) and Jeremy Drinkard (Kristy Jackson); one step-son, Zac Calvert; two brothers, C.J. Dutton and Danny Dutton (Cathy); four grandchildren, Madison Drinkard, Jayla Drinkard, Eli Drinkard and Lucas Drinkard; two great grandchildren, Triston Drinkard and Brandon Drinkard; a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Barry Pearson, Barry Waynick, Kelly Dutton, Lance Dutton, Dustin Dutton and Brent Dutton.
In lieu of flowers family requests memorials be made to St. Judes Hospital or to Vanderbilt Hospital Children’s Center.
