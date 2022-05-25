MOULTON — Sandra Kay Novem Foote, 58, died May 22, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Wade Cemetery in Iron City, TN.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- For new Somalia government, al-Shabab a threat to authority
- Davos gathering overshadowed by global economic worries
- Infogain earns Great Place to Work Certification™
- Celebrate National Fish & Chip Day in A Planet-Friendly Way
- Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine after 3 months
- Zeigler, Allen in GOP runoff for secretary of state
- Faber-Castell and EnChroma make Father's Day colourful
- Gravity Officially Launches MMORPG Ragnarok V: Returns in Oceania on May 25
Most Read
Articles
- Modaus Road subdivision to feature mix of homes, town homes
- Tuned Up: Hartselle High choir to perform national anthem at Braves game
- Man kills wife and 2 teens in Alabama home, then kills self
- Hartselle wins state championship
- Hatton’s season comes to unexpected end in state tournament
- TVA, Lawrence ink deal to improve park
- Officials: Contentious Decatur zoning decisions a function of growth
- Austin senior known for positivity and work ethic
- Contractor: New fire station won't be ready until at least June
- Danville woman dies in crash
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur Utilities considers entering broadband business (4)
- Money becoming available for new farmers market (3)
- If Roe overturned, sponsor of strict abortion law would want exceptions for rape, incest (2)
- Hits and Misses (2)
- Editorial: Individuals are responsible for their own actions (2)
- Editorial: Baby formula shortage reveals long-term problems (2)
- Floridians expect sensible gun laws. This is insanity (2)
- Column: Saban ignores solution for imbalance (1)
- Officials: Contentious Decatur zoning decisions a function of growth (1)
- Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer (1)
- Florida declares war on the Magic Kingdom (1)
- Work begins on dismantling park for hotel (1)
- Charles Mobbs (1)
- Infant formula shortage felt locally (1)
- Hartselle wins state championship (1)
- Unemployment in Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone hits historic lows (1)
- Chicago Tribune: N. Korea looks dangerously vulnerable in the face of omicron (1)
- Dept. of Defense report affirms Air Force decision to locate Space Command in Huntsville (1)
- Huntsville congressional candidates bring in the bucks (1)
- Jan. 6 panel wants answers from GOP's Brooks, Biggs, Jackson (1)
- Cal Thomas: How children become progressives (1)
- Lindsay Lane wins 1A state track championship (1)
- In the community: Raft Challenge (1)
- Should a renovated farmers market in Decatur remain at the corner of First Avenue and Second Street? (1)
- Star Tribune: Leaked draft in abortion case is a loss for the US Supreme Court (1)
- EXPLAINER: What's behind the baby formula shortage? (1)
- First Five: The Roe v. Wade leak shows the benefit of a free press (1)
- Austin senior known for positivity and work ethic (1)
- Editorial: Twitter's tempest belongs in teapot (1)
- Lora Faye Pledger (1)
- New York Daily News: 1M dead: COVID’s toll, once unthinkable, is now part of the American fabric (1)
- Resident pushing city for tree protection ordinance (1)
- Council turns down grant for Fitness Court (1)
- Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame: Jarman was leader on football field and in the community (1)
- Inpatient mental health facility could open in late 2023 (1)
- Cardinal: Pope authorized 1M payment to free kidnapped nun (1)
- Should states be required to provide free public education to all children, including the children of undocumented immigrants? (1)
- Engineer: New subdivision not cause of Upper River Road flooding (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.