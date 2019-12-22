HATTON — Sandra Leigh Bradford, 77, died Friday, December 20, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 -7:30 p.m. on Sunday, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, at Wolf Springs (Mt. Zion) Baptist Church with burial in Roden Cemetery. Sandra will lie in state at the church from 10-11 a.m. Sandra was the wife of Ted Bradford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.