DECATUR — A public graveside service for Mrs. Sandra Rose Sutherland Holmes will be held Saturday, January 2 at Midway Memorial Gardens with Parkway Funeral Home directing and Brother Ron Manley officiating. Mrs. Holmes passed from this life into the presence of her Savior on Tuesday, December 29th at Huntsville Hospital.
After meeting on a blind date in 1959, Joe and Sandra embarked on a true love story that saw them married in 1962 and together for the next 58 years. During those six decades, Sandra supported Joe as they raised a family together, as he worked for NASA and then the Missile and Space Intelligence Center on Redstone Arsenal. When Joe answered the call to bi-vocational ministry in the mid-1970s, Sandra was the model pastor’s wife, supporting his ministry at several churches in North Alabama.
Her love for him was matched only by her love for her four children, ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also lived a life reflective of her love for Jesus, whom she accepted as her Lord and Savior many years ago.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bro. Joe Holmes, Sr. of Decatur; son, Joe Holmes Jr. and his wife, Kimberly Akers Holmes of Priceville; son, Danny Holmes and his wife, Gail Overton Holmes of Priceville; son, Jeremy Holmes and his wife, Jessica Hames Holmes of Priceville; daughter, Tanya Holmes Segars and her husband, Kirk Segars of New Hope; and sister, Francis Hurt and her husband, James Hurt of Haleyville.
Surviving grandchildren are Christen Holmes Teague and her husband, Hunter Teague of Priceville; Ben Holmes and his wife, Sarah May Holmes of Greenville, South Carolina, Tyler Holmes, Trent Holmes, Tristan Holmes, Mia Segars, Tessa Holmes, Samuel Holmes, Lex Segars, and Albany Holmes. Surviving great-grandchildren are Ginny Teague, Turner Teague, Walker Teague and Lottie Teague.
The family respectfully asks that anyone attending the graveside service wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. The service will also be posted to the Facebook page of Brother Joe Holmes, Sr. Saturday following its completion. The family will not have a receiving line but encourages friends to post their well wishes on Facebook. For everyone’s safety, the family also asks that all contact be made by phone or text.
Prayers have been felt and greatly appreciated during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Voice of Truth Radio Ministry, Box 101, Trinity, AL or at www.voiceoftruthbroadcast.com.
