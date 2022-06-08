DECATUR
Sandra Willingham Hall died June 4, 2022, after a seven-year battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia.
She was born July 8, 1951, the first of three daughters born to Margaret (Young) and Edward Willingham. Sandra lived most of her life in Decatur but shared a home with her son and daughter-in-law in Bowling Green, KY the last two years of her life.
Sandra was a kind and giving soul who had the most beautiful smile and laugh. She loved to read and spoil all her fur babies but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Sandra will be missed but will continue to live on in the memories of all the family and friends who loved her.
Sandra is survived by her son, Clayton Edward Hall (Christy); her sisters, Faye Willingham Spivey (Gary) and Lanae Willingham Pride (Garner); her niece, Peyton Buckelew Jordan (Caleb) and their children, Evelyn Ruth Jordan and Deacon Randall Jordan, and her beloved Bully.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery at 10 a.m. with Shelton Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or a charity of your choice.
