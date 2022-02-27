DECATUR — Funeral for Sandy Edward McMurry, age 78, of Decatur, will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Henderson and Bro. Bruce LaVerde officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. McMurry, who died Thursday, February 24, 2022, at his residence, was born August 15, 1943, in Decatur, to Orban McMurry and Nora Lee Hester McMurry. He was preceded in death by his son, Sandy Edward McMurry, Jr.; his parents; and one brother, Joe Carl McMurray. Mr. McMurry was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Flint Baptist Church. For many years he was active in Dixie Youth Baseball.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Guthrie McMurry; one daughter, Jeanene McMurry Risinger (Donald); one son, Brandon McMurry (Emily); four grandchildren, Morgan Steelman (Jacob), Christin Steelman (Adam), Sawyer McMurry, and Braylon McMurry; and two great-grandchildren, Benton Peterson and Adlee York.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hospice of North Alabama (2905 Westcorp Blvd., SW, Suite 116, Huntsville, AL 35805) or Meals on Wheels (1909 Central Parkway SW, Decatur, AL 35601).
