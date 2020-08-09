Falkville — Funeral service for Sandy Ray Welborn, 68, of Falkville, will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with Bro. Malcolm Carter II officiating. Burial will be at the Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Welborn died August 7, 2020 at UAB Hospital. He was born August 31, 1951 in Etowah County to John Willard Welborn and Violene Walker Welborn (Keeling). Mr. Welborn was previously employed by Wolverine. He was a family man who loved his wife and enjoyed spending time with his daughters, sons-in-law, and his grandchildren. He also loved to fish, hunt, and garden. Mr. Welborn was preceded in death his parents and two brothers, Ronnie Lee Welborn and Larry Joe Keeling.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Judy Sandlin Welborn; three daughters, Missy Fagan (Brad), Stacey Cannady (Jeremy), and Julie Weatherby (Jonathan); one brother, Danny Welborn (Sheila); grandchildren, Emma, Luke, Bess, and Lily Cannady; Maddie and Sophie Weatherby; and Austin Wiley; step-grandchildren, Seth Fagan, Lara Thompson (Tyler), and Lexi Langston (Holden).
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Cannady, Brad Fagan, Jonathan Weatherby, John Welborn, Mark Walker, and Stuart Siniard.
