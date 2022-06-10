DECATUR
Sara Bartlett Etheridge, of Decatur, AL, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2022, at the age of 95. Sara was born on September 28, 1926, in Mississippi to William and Mary Bartlett. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Dr. Blake Kersey officiating. A celebration of life service will be held on a future date at First Baptist Church, Decatur, AL.
Sara is survived by three daughters, Kay Etheridge (husband, Don Walz) of Rockland, Maine; Carol Etheridge of Carcassonne, France; and Jeannie Etheridge Carraway of Monticello, Florida; grandson, Will Carraway of Tallahassee, Florida; and sister, Imogene Green of Plano, Texas.
Sara was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ray Etheridge. Sara majored in math at Mississippi State College for Women and began teaching soon after graduating in the early years of her marriage. She took a hiatus from teaching to focus on her family and then resumed years later as a math teacher at Austin High School.
From 1957 onward, Sara was an active member of First Baptist Church, Decatur, AL where she taught Sunday School for decades, and even utilized Zoom during the covid pandemic years to stay connected to each member in the class. She absolutely loved preparing for and teaching her Sunday School Class each week and loved them with all her heart. Her love for them was also evident in the love her class returned to her.
Caring for our mother through these past few years would not have been possible without the special care from Ida Bergan and Keiara Peoples and her wonderful neighbors Anoush, Mary and Karen Place.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any memorial gift be made to First Baptist Church Faithful project or the CCC.
