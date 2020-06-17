HUNTSVILLE — Sara Bennett Orme, born to Leroy and Mary Bennett, May 15, 1936, passed away on June 12th, 2020 at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Weaver Orme who died on April 6, 2018. They were married for 62 years.
Sara grew up in Priceville, Alabama but lived most of her life in Huntsville, Alabama where she served as a P.E. teacher at West Mastin Lake Elementary. She attended Murphy Hill Baptist Church in Toney, Alabama.
During her life, she enjoyed painting, creating crafts, collecting Santa figurines, fishing, camping, enjoying Southern Gospel music with her husband, and watching Atlanta Braves baseball. Sara was known for her great love of God, family, her quick wit, incredible strength, and fortitude.
Sara is survived by sons, Monty, Tony and Carl; grandchildren, Tim, Ashley, Zack, David, and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Emery; and her sisters, Libby Crowe and Judy Henderson. She joins her two brothers, Jimmy and Bunyan Bennett who have passed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Spry Funeral Home in Huntsville, Alabama. The family will hold a private graveside service on Wednesday, June 17 at New Center Cemetary in Hartselle, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
